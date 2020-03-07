A Burntwood nursery is celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating.

The Busy Bees site on Shaftesbury Drive was inspected last month and scored the highest possible ratings in all categories.

The Ofsted report praised the “outstanding outcomes for children” attending the nursery.

“Teaching is rooted in an expert knowledge and there is a full understanding of how children learn and progress. “All staff have a deep understanding of their key children and their families. “Staff skilfully promote children’s language and communication through all their interactions, all children show extremely high levels of engagement and every room is a hive of activity.” Ofsted report

Jessica Sandall, centre director at Busy Bees Burntwood, said she was “proud” of the nursery staff.

“The outstanding rating reflects the hard work of each member of our team. “We all work tirelessly to provide the children in our care with the best start in life and we are thrilled to have received this recognition from Ofsted.” Jessica Sandall, Busy Bees

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.