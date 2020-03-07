Music, dance and cabaret are among the offerings in the new season at Lichfield venue The Hub at St Mary’s.

The new programme will run from April to October and will feature homegrown talent as well as acts from further afield.

A number of women-led companies will take a starring role, with the new Females in Focus shows helping to raise funds for The Young Women’s Trust.

Great Train Robbery on 11th June joins the forgotten females as they leave behind their kitchen-sink lives and embark on a madcap adventure of mischief and mayhem.

I Gotta Right to Sing The Blues on 21st June is a show about women’s lived experience, told through 100 years of the blues, while Everything I Didn’t Say on 18th September is aone-woman show which seeks to change perceptions of domestic abuse and what a victim can look like.

Other events include a gin festival on 23rd May and a performance by Gerrard Winstanley’s True and Righteous Mobile Incitement Unit on 7th June.

Tres Tres Cabaret

Bastille touring musician Charlie Barnes will bring the regular Troubadour Club to the city to showcase indie, acoustic and alternative songwriting talents.

Tres Tres Cabaret nights will also return, while An Evening with an Immigrant sees poet Inua Ellams tell his story of looking for somewhere to call home.

As well as the shows there are also workshops on musical theatre (29th May), burlesque for beginners (31st May) and lindy-hop swing dance (17th June).

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We really felt it was important that this programme continued to build The Hub as a brand for everyone in Lichfield. “Many people still don’t know we exist and we welcome everyone to come and try something new at The Hub. “From family activities to high quality theatres shows and national touring music acts, we really do have something for everyone. “We are a community space for all and this is reflected by all the local promoters and musicians who we are partnering with to bring great shows to Lichfield. “Many of this season’s theatre offers come recommended by The Lowry Theatre in Manchester who are supporting our work here.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

For more details on tickets and the full programme visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.