Lichfield City FC produced a five-star performance to earn all three points against Chelmsley Town.

The Brownsfield Park men got off to the perfect start with an early goal when Josh Mansell’s cross was headed home by Brad Rolston,

James Taylor doubled Lichfield’s lead when he tapped home from a goalmouth scramble.

It was almost 3-0 when Mansell found the net only to see the goal chalked off for handball.

Max Black was next to go close as City dominated proceedings, but his effort was turned onto the post by the keeper.

The second half saw more of the same from Lichfield who got their third when Black made no mistake from six yards out.

Luke Delaney made it 4-0 with a neat finish from the edge of the box, before the win was wrapped up when sub Owen Nolan finished after smart work from Black.