Lichfield’s MP has joined volunteers to plant thousands of saplings at a nature reserve in the city.
The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust has created the Fosseway Nature Reserve and Wetlands as part of the work to restore the waterways.
Michael Fabricant, who is also a patron of the trust, helped plant one of 2,000 saplings donated by the Woodland Trust.
“I was proud to screw on a Woodlands Trust plaque made by the 7th Lichfield Scouts who have helped plant some of these saplings.
“The Fosseway Nature Reserve and Wetlands demonstrate the varied use of canals. They are used not only by boaters, but also by people taking exercise or a stroll along the towpath and by the wildlife living in and alongside the canal.
“The Lichfield and Hatherton Canal will open up access to the canal system in the Black Country and will provide an economic boost to the area when it is completed.”Michael Fabricant MP