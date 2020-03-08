Passengers are being warned that disruption to West Coast Main Line services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley could continue into Monday morning.

London Northwestern Railway and Avanti West Coast trains are subject to delays today (8th March) due to overhead line damage.

Engineers are working to repair hundreds of metres of cable in the South Kenston area meaning severe delays to trains heading to and from London Euston.

And a spokesperson for London Northwestern Railway said the delay could continue into the rush hour tomorrow, with no services leaving Euston after 9pm this evening to allow for work to continue overnight.