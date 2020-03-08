The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Staffordshire has doubled to four.
The location of the two latest cases of COVID-19 – along with the two previous ones – are not being disclosed due to “patient confidentiality”.
But health bosses say their remains “no significant risk” to the wider public.
Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care said the advice still remained to follow good personal hygiene and carry on with every-day life as normal.
“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains relatively low and Staffordshire County Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Staffordshire are protected.
“If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of any of the four confirmed cases, you do not need to take any further action at this time.
“Good hygiene is the easiest and most effective way to protect you and your family, by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.”Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council
Dr Sue Ibbotson, from Public Health England West Midlands, added:
“We are contacting people who had close contact with any of the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“They will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.
“This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”Dr Sue Ibbotson, Public Health England
No alcohol based hand sanitizer to be had anywhere, hardly any loo rolls in the shops panic buying big time going on it is time Boris introduced ratio books
Should have put ration books
Leave a comment