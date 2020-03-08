The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Staffordshire has doubled to four.

The location of the two latest cases of COVID-19 – along with the two previous ones – are not being disclosed due to “patient confidentiality”.

But health bosses say their remains “no significant risk” to the wider public.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director of health and care said the advice still remained to follow good personal hygiene and carry on with every-day life as normal.

“I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains relatively low and Staffordshire County Council is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Staffordshire are protected. “If you have not been contacted by Public Health England as a close contact of any of the four confirmed cases, you do not need to take any further action at this time. “Good hygiene is the easiest and most effective way to protect you and your family, by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

Dr Sue Ibbotson, from Public Health England West Midlands, added: