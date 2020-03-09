The American ambassador to the UK has visited Lichfield as a guest of the city’s MP.
Michael Fabricant welcomed Woody Johnson on Friday (6th March).
As part of a visit, he attended both Lichfield Cathedral and the National Memorial Arboretum, as well as visiting American-owned business Anixter in Fradley.
Conservative MP Mr Fabricant said:
“He came as my guest and visited the arboretum where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen of both our nations.
“We then visited Anixter before taking a stroll through Lichfield, culminating in a tour of the cathedral and a chance to hear the choir practice.
“Both he an I are keen to promote Lichfield district as a tourist destination and see closer ties between the United Kingdom and the United States.”Michael Fabricant MP
That was unadvertised. Pity, as we could have asked the Ambassador why he considered the NHS to be ‘on the table’ in trade negotiations, and Fabbo why he routinely votes against any emergency services wages, conditions or even congratulations.
Early March and a WASP spotted in Lichfield – goodness me.
Pity Mr Johnson didn’t bring a truck load of hygiene products from the family business with him as a goodwill gesture and to seal our “special relationship” given the shortage on some of our supermarket shelves.
I still find it fascinating that the county town (I think it’s called Stafford) is always the Cinderella in such activities. It seems Lichfield is so attractive all others are considered non starters. It is even more amazing that our far seeing District Council want to dispose of this advantage for more developments and commercial reasons. Perhaps this will elevate Stafford back to its rightful status as prime regional town.
Another photo opportunity for Fabricant,does he ever do anything useful
