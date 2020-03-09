Councillors in Burntwood are to give their views on a retrospective planning application for a tattoo shop to remain on Chasetown High Street.

Signature Tattoo moved from the company’s former home at a gym on the high street for 13 years, before being forced to find a new location in January.

A planning statement said the move to a new home at 48 High Street was the only way jobs could be retained.

“In November 2019 the owner was served notice to quit [the previous locaton] and had to find alternate premises to safeguard the jobs of his six employees. “The High Street unit was available, but he only had six weeks to maintain his business, to convert the property, fit out and re assemble his staff at the new location for a start on 2nd January. “The Tattoo Studio sits roughly in the centre of this retail zone of High Street. Consent has recently been given for a tattoo studio opposite to this site in the old bank premises. “It is through this variety of choice competitiveness is achieved.” Signature Studio planning statement

The retrospective application will be heard at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s planning committee on 13th March, before a final decision is made at Lichfield District Council.

Full details of the proposals can be seen on the district council’s planning website.