A series of demonstrations and speakers will be on offer at the Lichfield Active Health Forum next month.

Curborough Community Centre hosts the event on 4th April between 12pm and 3pm.

Walking football, dance fit and short mat bowls will be on offer for people to learn more about.

There will also be discussions involving groups such as Park Run, Lichfield Re:Cycle and Friends of Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

For more details email lichfieldrecycleproject@gmail.com.