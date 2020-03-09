The Lichfield Garrick’s movie series will continue with a screening of Dolittle.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, the film revisits the classic tale of the man who can talk to the animals.

A spokesperson said:

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. “But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets to the screening on 20th March are £10. To book visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call 01543 412121.