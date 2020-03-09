People living in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to sign up for an online council tax account.
Bills are going out to all 46,000 homes across the district outlining how much they will pay for services provided by Lichfield District Council, Staffordshire County Council, police and fire and parish councils.
The new bills also urge residents to sign up for an online account to help them keep track of their payment and cut down on paper.
Councillor Andy Smith, cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:
“No one looks forward to getting their council tax bills, so we want to make it as easy as possible to keep on top of payments by registering for an online My Account and paying by direct debit.
“They mean you will never miss a payment and will be able to keep track of your bill in one handy place.
“I also want to take this opportunity to remind anyone who usually pays for their council tax using the payment boxes in our District Council House reception and at Burntwood Library, that we are removing these boxes at the end of April 2020.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council