People living in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to sign up for an online council tax account.

Bills are going out to all 46,000 homes across the district outlining how much they will pay for services provided by Lichfield District Council, Staffordshire County Council, police and fire and parish councils.

The new bills also urge residents to sign up for an online account to help them keep track of their payment and cut down on paper.

Councillor Andy Smith, cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said: