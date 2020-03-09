A transatlantic folk group will appear in Lichfield to help launch a new record.

A Different Thread – made up of city performer Robert Jackson and North Carolina resident Alicia Best – met busking in Ireland in 2016 and have performed together ever since.

They will appear at The Hub at St Mary’s on 22nd May to mark the release of their new record On Distant Shore.

The recording blends elements of seventies folk revival, country and blues.

Their Lichfield show will kick off a six-month UK tour which includes appearances at the Stonehenge Summer Solstice and the Moseley Folk Festival.

Tickets are £15 from thehubstmarys.co.uk or by calling 01543 414749.