A new campaign is reminding drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood of the dangers of using their phones behind the wheel.
The #PhoneFree initiative has been launched by Staffordshire Police and will run until 29th March.
It comes after figures revealed that across the county an average of 111 offences of driving while using a mobile phone had been recorded over the past five years.
The campaign will see roadside stops and officers travelling on buses to observe drivers using their handsets.
Inspector Andy Bulman, from Staffordshire Police’s road policing team, said:
“Using a mobile phone at the wheel in any way puts you and others at much higher risk as it only takes a second of lapsed concentration to prevent you from reacting to a hazard.
“Over 100 people a month are taking that risk in Staffordshire, which is shocking.
“Worryingly we’ve seen a move away from people using mobiles to make calls to people now using them to check their social media or use other interactive apps.
“This campaign aims to make people think twice before they take that risk.
Using a combination of focused patrols on the roads of Staffordshire to target those who flout the law, along with simple yet thought provoking social media graphics and bus adverts which we hope will make an impact on drivers when they’re out and about.”Insp Andy Bulman, Staffordshire Police