A new campaign is reminding drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood of the dangers of using their phones behind the wheel.

The #PhoneFree initiative has been launched by Staffordshire Police and will run until 29th March.

It comes after figures revealed that across the county an average of 111 offences of driving while using a mobile phone had been recorded over the past five years.

The campaign will see roadside stops and officers travelling on buses to observe drivers using their handsets.

Inspector Andy Bulman, from Staffordshire Police’s road policing team, said: