Businesses and residents in Lichfield hit by recent flooding could be eligible for government support.

Storms Ciara and Dennis brought high winds and water levels to large parts of the UK, including areas around Lichfield such as Curborough, Kings Bromley, Fisherwick, Handsacre and Longdon.

The government has offered financial support to local authority areas where 25 or more homes have had their living space flooded.

Lichfield District Council is now urging homeowners and businesses to contact them to see if there were enough cases for locals to be eligible for the funding.

If the threshold of 25 is reached support available could include:

A 100% council tax discount for a minimum of three months, if flood water entered the home or the home was otherwise considered ‘unliveable’.

A community recovery grant of £500 per eligible household that has been flooded or is ‘unliveable’ as a result of flooding.

100% business rates relief for a minimum of three months if the business is unable to resume trading from the property.

A business recovery grant of £2,500 for eligible small and medium sized enterprises which have suffered severe impacts from the floods that cannot be recovered from insurance.

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:

“Having your home or business flooded is devastating and we want to make sure you get the support that is available to help you recover. We are very close to reaching the 25 residential property threshold, and are urging anyone whose home or businesses has been flooded within the district to report it to us as soon as possible.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

People can report properties impacted by flooding by emailing revenues@lichfielddc.gov.uk, including contact details, the address of the property, a description and photographs of the damage caused.

To find out more, including the eligibility criteria, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/floodrelief.