A drop-in workshop in Lichfield will show people how to make paper flowers in time for Mother’s Day.

The session takes place at Beacon Park’s Discovery Hub on 21st March and is suitable for children aged over 8.

Cllrr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This is a great opportunity for children and adults to get creative and make something special for their mothers or grandmothers this Mother’s Day.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The drop-in paper flowers workshop will start at 11am with the last entry at 2.30pm. It costs 50p for each tissue paper flower. All children must be accompanied by an adult.