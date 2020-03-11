Additional funding to tackle potholes has been welcomed by the leader of Staffordshire County Council.
The money was confirmed in the Budget today (11th March) as part of a package aimed at infrastructure across the UK.
Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of the county council, said the forecasted £11million of additional funding per year would help the authority deal with potholes on roads across the region.
“I’m pleased to hear the promise of extra investment in key infrastructure such as roads and broadband connectivity.
“Over the last ten years we have invested an extra £65million in road repairs, with £15million additional in the last three years and more than 30,000 potholes fixed last year alone.
“I understand our share of the additional pothole funding is forecast to be around £11million, so I’m pleased the Chancellor has responded to our calls for help maintaining our roads, which play a vital role in keeping Staffordshire’s economy moving.
“Clearly we will be looking at the fine detail of the announcement in the coming weeks and continuing to lobby for long term solutions to local government funding and a sustainable funding arrangement for social care, which takes 65% of our budget.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council