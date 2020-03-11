A Burntwood secondary school says it is “closely monitoring” advice on coronavirus.

Chase Terrace Technology College told parents it remained open as usual until the situation changes.

In a social media post, a school spokesperson said:

“We’re aware of concerns over the COVID-19 virus and are open as normal.

“We’re closely monitoring advice from Public Health England and will update our website as new guidance is issued.

“Soap and hand gel is available in school and we advise all students and staff to wash their hands regularly.”

Chase Terrace Technology College spokesperson