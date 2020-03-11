Pooches across Lichfield can go walkies to help a charity fundraising effort.

Paula Young is bidding to walk 10,000 steps every day in March to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The co-owner of Magic Lantern Media is embarking on the Walk All Over Cancer challenge and has already clocked up more than 50 miles since she began at the start of the month.

And Paula is offering to put her walking to good use by offering to take dogs with her in exchange for a donation to the cause.

“I needed to get back into fitness and this was the perfect opportunity, especially because some close family members have been affected by cancer over the past year. “I used to run but my knees aren’t up to it anymore and I really needed something to push me into walking more. “It’s been tough getting motivated in the bad weather but by offering to walk people’s dogs I thought I could help other people out and raise some funds at the same time.” Paula Young

Sport England figures show that in the West Midlands and Staffordshire region more than a quarter of people are getting less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week.

Paula added:

“Not only does this challenge help raise money, it has health benefits as well. Research shows moderate exercise can help build stamina, burn calories and keep a healthy body weight, which reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. “I work largely from home so I don’t exercise that much in my job. Walking is really helping me generate a sense of well-being as well as helping me think more creatively and raise much needed funds. “Cancer survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public. “There are over 200 types of cancer and we need continued investment in research to help us find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat them.” Paula Young

People without pooches can also sponsor Paula online. Those wanting to send their dogs on walkies with her can call Magic Lantern Media on 01543 226441.