Chasetown FC’s resurgence continued with a victory at Spalding United.

The Scholars made it four games unbeaten under new boss Mark Swann with a comfortable three-goal triumph.

After dominating large periods of the first half, the elusive goal came ten minutes before half time when Jimmy O’Neill netted following a corner kick.

Chasetown had chances to add to their total during the second half but had to wait until the 84th minute to seal the points.

Making his 100th Chasetown league appearance, George Cater shot goalwards and beyond the keeper with a slight deflection.

Three minutes from time, The Scholars had the cherry on the top of an impressive away win. Substitute Josh Cooke saw his effort saved but Cater followed up to net the rebound.