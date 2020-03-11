The Duke of Kent is set to attend a service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum.

He will be joined by the High Sheriffs of Staffordshire and Warwickshire, along with members of the Household Division for the event on 29th March.

They will attend the 11am service at the Bastion Memorial, which is dedicated to those who lost their lives during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Simon Miesegaes, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, said:

“It is an honour to have HRH Duke of Kent join us for a service of remembrance as we pay tribute to all those who have served our nation and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” Simon Miesegaes, High Sheriff of Warwickshire

Ten wreaths will be laid – one for each of the seven members of 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers killed during Operation Herrick, one to remember members of the Household Division who lost their lives in Afghanistan and two in memory of former Warwickshire Field Marshals, Viscount Montgomery and Viscount Slim.

On the day of the service, fundraising former officers, guardsmen and affiliates of the Household Division will cycle from Polesworth Abbey to the National Memorial Arboretum, with funds raised divided

Funds raised will be divided between The Army Benevolent Fund, The Household Division Charity and the Fusiliers Aid Society.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/10wreaths