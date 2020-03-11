A Lichfield business is celebrating after seeing its products hit a milestone.
Ascom, which provides technology for four and five star hotels, has seen its systems installed at 1,000 sites in the UK.
The company’s system allows hospitality businesses to access information on tasks being carried out by porters, cleaning staff and other team members.
Paul Lawrence, managing director of Ascom UK, said:
“The fact that more than 1,000 top-class hotels have chosen our solutions is fantastic and clearly demonstrates Ascom has a compelling offer that is resonating with the sector.
“Thanks to the ability of our technology to make sense of data, connect workers that are on the move and ensure the completion of priority tasks, the solution is ideally placed to help luxury hotels and chains looking to increase performance.”Paul Lawrence, Ascom UK