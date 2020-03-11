A local charity has been boosted by a £36,000 donation from a Lichfield business.

St Giles Hospice received the money from builders’ merchants Tippers to fund a respite nurse.

It comes alongside another donation to provide funding for a specialist staff nurse to Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The Tippers Respite Nurse at St Giles, Angie Fawdon, provides practical help for patients who are in the last twelve months of life.

Katie Taroni, director of nursing at St Giles Hospice, said:

“It can be really hard for families to manage simple things like shopping when a loved one is ill, because they can’t leave them alone. “The respite nurse is there to step in and help, in their own home, so carers can have a break and some time to themselves while knowing that their family member is in safe hands. “We are so grateful to Tippers for their ongoing support as their generosity means we can help more families at one of the toughest times of their lives.” Katie Taroni, St Giles Hospice

Andrew Tipper, managing director of Tippers, said that the company had a long history of working with St Giles and Acorns and that the business was delighted to continue supporting such important work.