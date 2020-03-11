Lichfield District Council says measures are being put in place to ensure it can continue to operate if a coronavirus shutdown is required.

The local authority is following other organisations in putting in place contingency plans as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council said, preparations were being made to deal with any coronavirus outbreak

Doug Pullen

“It is important for all organisations to be prepared for the further spread of coronavirus, and to make sure plans are in place across all services to respond. “We have asked all teams across the council to make sure their business continuity plans are robust, and are setting more of our workforce up to have the ability to work from home to continue to deliver key services if we need to instigate any further measures. “We are committed to remaining as open and accessible to our customers as we can, while observing guidance from Public Health England.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A number of cases have been confirmed across Staffordshire so far, and although health bosses are not identifying their exact locations, Lichfield Live understands from several sources that at least one patient is linked to the district.

As well as putting in place longer term plans, the council said shorter term measures were also being introduced.