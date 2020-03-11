Residents in need have been reassured that Lichfield Food Bank remains “open as normal” amid fears facilities could be impacted by coronavirus.

National reports have suggested stockpiling of good ahead of a potential outbreak of COVID-19 had left food banks short of supplies.

But Lichfield Food Bank insisted it was well-stocked with items.

A spokesperson said:

“Lichfield Food Bank is open as normal. Thank you to all who continue to donate food. “We have good stocks of pasta and beans, but are short of long-life milk. “Please help us by leaving a carton in any of our collecting baskets.” Lichfield Food Bank spokesperson

A full list of collection locations are available on the Lichfield Food Bank website.