A family-run Lichfield firm has been shortlisted for a regional award.

Adcocks Solicitors, in Lombard Street, is one of just four legal firms named as a contender for the title of Law Firm of the Year in the Birmingham Law Society Legal Awards.

The city practice, which has been run by the same West Midland family for over a century, is shortlisted in the category of best legal firm of 2020 with under five partners.

But they’ll have to wait until the end of the month to find out if they’ve been chosen as the overall winner in their category at the 19thannual black-tie awards dinner in Birmingham’s ICC.

The shortlist revelation comes ahead of the firm, which employs several direct descendants of the original founder Leonard Hedley Adcock, celebrating its milestone 110thanniversary later this year.

Director Hedley Adcock, who is Leonard’s great grandson, said:

“As a company with a long history in the West Midlands, this is an incredibly proud moment for us to be shortlisted for such a prestigious regional award. “We always strive to deliver excellence across the board to our clients, who span across the UK and Europe, whilst always maintaining a personal approach which comes from being family-run. “So, to have this recognition at such a high level is a professional honour for the entire team.” Hedley Adcock, Adcocks Solicitors

The winners of the legal awards, which is open to firms in Birmingham and surrounding areas, will be announced on 27th March at the ICC.