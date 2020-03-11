A Lichfield primary school is removing plastic cups from classrooms due to coronavirus concerns.

A message sent out to parents by Chadsmead Primary School revealed drinking water could now only be accessed via student-owned water bottles.

In the update the school said the risks of a COVID-19 outbreak had forced a rethink on the use of cups.

“In light of recent global health concerns, the plastic cups used for children to access water in classrooms will be removed from 12th March. “Please ensure your child comes to school with their own named water bottle. “Water bottles are available to purchase from the school office.” Chadsmead Primary School update to parents

The message sent out to Chadsmead Primary School parents

One parent, who did not wish to be named, said told Lichfield Live the move was overly cautious.

“The concern for health is welcome, but it feels like an over-reaction unless the school weren’t washing those cups already? “Unless this advice comes from Government, it seems a little unfair on parents.” Chadsmead Primary School parent

The move is the latest by local primary schools to prevent against any outbreak of coronavirus.