White powder markings which appeared across parts of Lichfield may have been flour left by a running group, according to council chiefs.

The mysterious arrows and circles appeared in Darnford Park over the weekend.

A number of dog owners contacted Lichfield Live about concerns over what the substance was.

“My dog has not taken any interest in them but other people are worried they may be harmful if ingested.” Lichfield dog owner

But after it washed away during rain earlier this week, a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said they believed the substance was not a harmful one.