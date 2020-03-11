White powder markings which appeared across parts of Lichfield may have been flour left by a running group, according to council chiefs.
The mysterious arrows and circles appeared in Darnford Park over the weekend.
A number of dog owners contacted Lichfield Live about concerns over what the substance was.
“My dog has not taken any interest in them but other people are worried they may be harmful if ingested.”Lichfield dog owner
But after it washed away during rain earlier this week, a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said they believed the substance was not a harmful one.
“We have investigated the report, but found no powder. It’s possible whatever it was has been washed away by the rain.
“It is a common practice to use flour to mark routes and hazards for off-road running races, which does correspond with the nature of the markings reported, although nothing was booked with our parks team.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson