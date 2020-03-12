Cross city line trains to and from Lichfield are being disrupted due to a fallen tree.
It came down in high winds overnight leading to major delays this morning (12th March).
Train operator West Midlands Railway says road transport is being put in place between Lichfield stations and Sutton Coldfield, with ticket acceptance also in place on other routes.
A spokesman for West Midlands Railway said:
“We are sorry we are unable to provide a service on the cross city north line today.
“Passengers are advised to allow more time for their journeys today.
“Anyone delayed 15 minutes or more is encouraged to claim compensation. details can be found on the West Midlands Railway website.”West Midlands Railway spokesperson