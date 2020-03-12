The National Memorial Arboretum has been awarded a prestigious tourism award.

The centre for remembrance in Alrewas has been handed the VisitEngland Gold Accolade.

The arboretum won the award due to the high score it received during a recent assessment conducted by an independent assessor.

The assessment evaluated all aspects of the visitor experience, including the 150-acre woodland and garden site’s exhibition programme, guided tours, restaurant, coffee shop and the customer service provided by staff and volunteers.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said: