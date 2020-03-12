The National Memorial Arboretum has been awarded a prestigious tourism award.
The centre for remembrance in Alrewas has been handed the VisitEngland Gold Accolade.
The arboretum won the award due to the high score it received during a recent assessment conducted by an independent assessor.
The assessment evaluated all aspects of the visitor experience, including the 150-acre woodland and garden site’s exhibition programme, guided tours, restaurant, coffee shop and the customer service provided by staff and volunteers.
Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:
“This latest award is a testament to the incredible efforts of our staff and volunteer team who strive all year round to deliver a first-class visitor experience for everyone.
“We are continually investing in our visitor amenities to ensure that the hundreds of thousands of people who visit us each year have a memorable and meaningful experience that allows them to engage with remembrance.”Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum