The owner of a Lichfield care home is asking people to “minimise visits” to residents in a bid to protect them from coronavirus.

Barchester, which runs The Spires Care Home, said the steps were being taken as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement on the company’s website said restrictions would be in place until further notice.

“The UK remains in the containment phase of tracing coronavirus cases to prevent it spreading in the community. “Barchester are committed to ensuring that we keep all our residents, patients and staff as safe as possible and as a preventative measure we are asking visitors, including family members and friends, to minimise visits to our care homes and hospitals until further notice. “Therefore we are asking you to restrict your visits to a minimum in order to keep your loved ones, and all our other residents, as safe as possible. “We have not taken this decision lightly, and appreciate that this may cause some discomfort, but feel that this is a necessary step to take.” Barchester spokesperson

“Limiting visits overall”

The company added that events for residents were also being restricted to ensure the safety of residents.