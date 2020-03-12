The owner of a Lichfield care home is asking people to “minimise visits” to residents in a bid to protect them from coronavirus.
Barchester, which runs The Spires Care Home, said the steps were being taken as a preventative measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.
A statement on the company’s website said restrictions would be in place until further notice.
“The UK remains in the containment phase of tracing coronavirus cases to prevent it spreading in the community.
“Barchester are committed to ensuring that we keep all our residents, patients and staff as safe as possible and as a preventative measure we are asking visitors, including family members and friends, to minimise visits to our care homes and hospitals until further notice.
“Therefore we are asking you to restrict your visits to a minimum in order to keep your loved ones, and all our other residents, as safe as possible.
“We have not taken this decision lightly, and appreciate that this may cause some discomfort, but feel that this is a necessary step to take.”Barchester spokesperson
“Limiting visits overall”
The company added that events for residents were also being restricted to ensure the safety of residents.
“We are limiting visits overall, and visits from the local community and external entertainment are cancelled for the foreseeable future.
“Our staff will do all they can to ensure that life in our services remains as comfortable and sociable as possible.
“We will still ensure that vital medical visits are made, and will be sure that only visitors who are not displaying symptoms come in, and that they wash their hands on entering.
“Please be reassured that we are closely following and complying with the Public Health authorities to ensure that we keep our residents and patients safe, and that our staff are supported to continue to deliver great care.
“In the unfortunate situation that we do have a case in one of our homes or hospitals we will need to stop all visiting completely.”Barchester spokesperson