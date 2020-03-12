The work of a Lichfield specialist school has been hailed as “world-leading” during a House of Lords debate.

Maple Hayes Dyslexia School, based on Abnalls Lane, was praised by historian and author Lord Lexden for achieving success while “battling with local authorities” regarding education, health and care (EHC) plans.

The debate, led by Lord Addington – who himself has dyslexia – centred on support that can be given to students with the learning disorder.

Maple Hayes uses an approach to teaching literacy called the morphological approach, using icons to make a visual link between meaning and spelling instead of pupils being taught using phonics.

Lord Lexden said:

“One school in particular always leaps to my mind when dyslexia is under discussion – Maple Hayes Hall School, near Lichfield. “It achieves magnificent results year after year for the 100 or so pupils with severe dyslexia that it can accommodate. “These world-leading experts are now working on a phoneme dictionary, which will be the first of its kind in the world. “What is truly tragic is the time they have to spend battling with local authorities which seek to obstruct families with EHC plans exercising their right to choose a place at the school. “The government review must address not only the inadequate funding of the system as a whole but the bias of some local authorities which want to keep money away from schools such as Maple Hayes, despite the outstanding results achieved.” Lord Lexden

Dr Neville Brown and Dr Daryl Brown

Maple Hayes was founded in 1981 by Dr Neville Brown, the school principal, who today works closely alongside his son, headteacher Dr Daryl Brown.