A Lichfield man who planted a tracker on a woman’s car has become the first person in Staffordshire to be handed a new order designed to protect people from stalking.

The 36-year-old is subject to an Interim Stalking Protection Order, which prohibits him from contacting a woman he repeatedly sent unwanted texts to.

He also sent messages on social media and put a tracker on her vehicle to monitor her movements.

Police say the man – who has not been named – has not been charged with a criminal offence, but added that a criminal investigation was “ongoing”.

Detective Inspector Paul Cooke, the force’s lead for stalking and harassment, said:

“The orders will improve the safety of stalking victims by giving the police the authority to address the danger that perpetrators pose while they gather more evidence. “They allow the police to apply to restrict perpetrator actions, for example, stopping them from contacting the victim. Importantly there will be criminal consequences when these orders are breached. “If you’re experiencing stalking behaviours please seek help now. You can private message us on Facebook or Twitter, call 101 or report via our website. You should always call 999 in an emergency.” Det Insp Paul Cooke, Staffordshire Police

The orders are designed to run alongside criminal prosecutions and will provide extra protection for victims where evidence may be in the process of being obtained.

A breach of an order is a criminal offence and can be punishable with imprisonment of up to 12 month, a fine or both.