Passengers in Lichfield are being warned that delays due to a fallen tree are set to continue into the rush hour this evening.

Overnight winds led to the incident near Wylde Green which saw the line closed from 11.30pm yesterday (11th March).

Network Rail engineers have removed the tree and are making final repairs to the damaged overhead wires before the line can be reopened to trains.

This is expected to happen some time between 4pm and 5pm but a full service will not be in operation for several hours while trains are moved into position.

Replacement buses which have been in operation between Lichfield Trent Valley and Sutton Coldfield all day will remain in place, with train tickets being accepted on National Express bus routes.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: