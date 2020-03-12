A Lichfield school says plans are in place for students to continue to learn at home if coronavirus means it cannot open as normal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said their were no immediate plans to shut schools – but admitted it could be a step taken as the COVID-19 outbreak develops.

St Joseph’s RC Primary School, based on Cherry Orchard, has contacted parents to say plans are in place should the situation develop.

“We would like to reassure parents that we are receiving and following all updates from Public Health England and the Department for Education regarding the coronavirus outbreak. “In the event that the school is forced to close, we have put in place learning from home packages. “How to access these will be communicated when the need arises. “We will continue as normal at present and will update parents at the earliest opportunity of any changes.” St Joseph’s RC Primary School communication to parents

The global pandemic has forced the UK to change the status of its response from contain to delay.

But the Prime Minister said closing education sites at this stage would not be beneficial.