Hit musical Blood Brothers is coming to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Willy Russell’s show tells the story of twins separated at birth who live different lives, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

The show is in the city from 7th to 11th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers. “Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets start at £25 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.