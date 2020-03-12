Tributes have been paid to the former Bishop of Gloucester who also held the post of Honorary Assistant Bishop of Lichfield.

The Rt Revd David Bentley retired to the city in 2003.

He died at Queen’s Hospital in Burton on 4th March after a short illness.

His funeral will be at Lichfield Cathedral on 23rd March at 12.30pm, presided over by the Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave.

“Bishop David was a lovely man and a pastorally gifted bishop. “It was truly a blessing for our diocese that Bishop David retired to Lichfield and I appreciated his ministry here very much.” The Rt Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, Bishop of Lichfield

The Revd Canon Andrew Stead, Lichfield Cathedral’s Canon Precentor, said:

“Bishop David was an active and supportive member of the worshipping community at Lichfield Cathedral. “His ministry here in his retirement as well as his companionship and friendship has been valued and appreciated hugely by so many people. “He was a man of great compassion and wisdom, encouragement and prayerfulness. “We offer to his wife Clarice and the family our condolences, our love and our prayers at this time. “Bishop David will be sorely missed by so many and we give thanks for the blessing of having him here as one of us. May he rest in peace, and rise in glory.” The Revd Canon Andrew Stead, Lichfield Cathedral’s Canon Precentor

Bishop David’s ashes will be interred at Gloucester Cathedral.