Free sanitary products for women will be on offer to staff and visitors at fire stations in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has struck up a partnership with charity Period Power to help eradicate so-called ‘period poverty’.

Chief Fire Officer Becci Bryant said that women should not suffer the indignity of living without the appropriate sanitary products if they cannot afford them.

“I am delighted that the service has entered into this partnership as the first Period Dignity Fire Service in the UK as it shows our wider role in the community and demonstrates the forward-thinking approach of the organisation. “Our community groups do amazing work helping the most vulnerable in our society. It seems absolutely right to me that we provide the basics like water and toilet facilities for our staff and community groups – why wouldn’t we also offer something as critical as sanitary products?” Becci Bryant, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Period Power will be delivering a number of internal staff workshops across the service over the next few months, which will also address the alternatives for disposal of sanitary products.

Linda Allbutt, a trustee of the charity, added: