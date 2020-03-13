Northern Premier League gives games the green light this weekend.

But Staffordshire FA says county cup fixtures are being cancelled until April

Chasetown FC have been told their fixture will go ahead this weekend, despite a number of games being called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Professional games across the UK and Europe have been postponed until April.

But the Northern Premier League (NPL) said games in its non-league divisions would continue – including Chasetown’s home clash with Worksop Town tomorrow (13th March).

In a statement, the league said:

“Our primary concern, as always, is to protect the financial stability of our 62 clubs. This means playing as many games as we can, so long as clubs wish to do so. “This is not contrary to the league’s and clubs’ duty of care considerations to players, officials or supporters but, in a season where clubs have been severely impacted by weather-related postponements, the NPL board believes that pausing the season right now would prove disastrous for many clubs. “The situation is changing daily, so our approach to COVID-19 must be flexible, recognising the very genuine concerns around the health of players, officials and supporters. “The NPL has consistently urged clubs to follow government advice, which is that football matches should go ahead as planned for now. “Having carefully weighed up all options, and mindful that we are between a rock and a hard place on this issue, all NPL matches will therefore go ahead as planned this weekend unless a club is directly affected by players, referees or volunteers who are self-isolating or have serious concerns.”

The Staffordshire Football Association confirmed that leagues were free to make their own decisions, but said it would be calling off all of its cup competitions until April.

A spokesperson said: