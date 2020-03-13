Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to ensure they are prepared for new post-Brexit trading regulations due to come into force next year.

The warning comes from the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub which says more firms need to “evaluate their resilience” for the period after the transition period ends on 31st December.

Nicola Kent, manager of the hub, said businesses of all sizes needed to be mindful of the potential impact.

“We are now in a transition period until the end of 2020 while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements. “The current rules on trade, travel and business for the UK and EU will continue to apply during the transition period, but new rules are expected to take effect at the start of next year. “Businesses in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire should prepare now to make sure they understand the issues surrounding international trade post-transition and are able to withstand the effects of leaving the EU.” Nicola Kent, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub

The Growth Hub acts as a focal point for businesses in the Local Enterprise Partnership area.

It has put together specialist support for companies to help them prepare for the end of the transition period.

“We have a section on the Growth Hub website which summarises the issues that businesses need to consider and provides up-to-date information and advice to help companies plan their processes throughout the transition period and beyond. “We also have a dedicated Growth Hub EU exit advisor and an HR advisor, who can support businesses that employ EU nationals.” Nicola Kent, Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub

More information is available via the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub Business Helpline on 0300 111 8002.