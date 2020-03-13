The Lichfield Garrick say it is continuing to operate as normal during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The Government has stopped short of banning public gatherings as part of efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other parts of Europe have closed businesses such as cinemas and theatres, but with Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopping short of such a measure in the UK the Garrick has moved to clarify its position.

In a statement, the theatre said:

“At this moment, we are continuing to operate as usual. “We are continuing to follow the official guidance from the UK Government, Public Health England and the World Health Organisation closely. “It is essential for us to be in a position to ensure that proper procedures are in place to support the health and safety of all our customers and staff members.” Lichfield Garrick statement

The theatre added that a number of precautionary measures were being put in place in the short-term, including educating staff on prevention and more frequent cleaning of all public areas.