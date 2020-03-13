The National Memorial Arboretum has appointed a new senior figure to lead on learning activities.

Chris Ansell will take on the post of head of participation and learning at the Alrewas centre for remembrance.

He originally joined the arboretum in 2018 as exhibitions and interpretation officer, overseeing artistic elements of the programme commemorating the 75th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this role at the arboretum. “The stories that we tell on site are incredibly important and it’s vital that we ensure these histories are relevant and accessible to new and existing audiences. “Our programme of exhibitions, family activities and learning events offers something for everyone, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to engage more people in participation and learning.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

Chris previously led Birmingham City University’s cultural engagement activity and managed the university’s Parkside Gallery.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, added: