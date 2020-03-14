The iconic sounds of the sixties will be celebrated when a soul and R&B band come to Lichfield.

The 3 Sixties will play at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on 27th March.

A spokesperson for the band said:

“The 3 Sixties provide the opportunity to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to a time when teenagers listened to the latest hits from both sides of the pond on the cafe jukebox or a basic record player. “The performance recreates a time when a nightly dose of Radio Luxembourg or Alan Freeman’s BBC programme Pick of the Pops on a Sunday was at the heart of pop culture, while Ready Steady Go and Top Of The Pops provided a medium of musical escapism never seen before.” The 3 Sixties spokesperson

The gig starts at 9pm and admission is free.