Chasetown FC was home to one of the few football games across the country to survive the coronavirus – but fell to defeat against Worksop Town.

The shutdown of the professional game meant The Scholars recorded their highest home attendance of the season with 348 inside the ground.

Chasetown made a positive start and visiting keeper David Reay was the busier keeper to hold on to some searching crosses from right back Craig Deakin.

The early chances were all to the hosts and Will Whieldon fired over the bar with an effort from outside the box after play from Jimmy O’Neill and Liam Kirton.

Reay held onto a low cross from Alex Melbourne and then was equal to another drive from Whieldon.

The Tigers didn’t create anything of note until just shy of the half hour. Max Pemberton launched a long throw but Chasetown keeper Curtis Pond got there before Worksop could capitalise on Steven McDonnell’s flick on.

On the half hour, it was The Scholars that came the nearest to the opening goal. George Cater twisted and turned inside the box and Reay got down low to palm behind his near post shot.

But it was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play. Substitute Aaron Sennett-Neilson brought down Ben Rhodes’ crossfield ball, advanced into the area and fired inside Pond’s left hand post.

Chasetown felt they should have levelled in the 55th minute. Cater was floored by Reay but a penalty wasn’t awarded and the loose ball ran to Whieldon who fired over the bar with the goal gaping.

Worksop went straight up the other end and increased their advantage. McDonnell crossed for Craig Mitchell who headed home.

The Scholars had a lucky escape when Connor Brunt fired towards an open net from 50 yards but Deakin retreated superbly to hook the ball off the goal line.

Chasetown continued to knock at the door and Reay pulled out a top save to deny Cater’s volley while Danny Cocks’ rebound was deflected for a corner.

Reay then denied Josh Cooke with another top save in the 73rd minute as the home number nine turned sharply and fired a powerful shot goalwards from ten yards.

Chasetown were beginning to wonder if it was one of those days as Cooke flicked the ball into the path of Cater who beat Reay but also wide of the far post.

Reay continued his masterclass with another diving save to deny Jack Langston.

It wasn’t to be for Chasetown though and Worksop stretch their record over The Scholars to six wins out of six.