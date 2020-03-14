A number of items remain unavailable at supermarkets across Lichfield as residents continue to stockpile items due to the fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

Shoppers across the city have cleared the shelves of toilet rolls, while stocks of canned goods, cleaning products and pasta have also been in short supply.

The trend follows that of people across the UK as fears grow that the COVID-19 outbreak could force them to self-isolate for at least seven days.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already urged people not to panic buy and deprive others of goods.

“I am confident we have fantastic supply chains. It is very important that everybody should behave responsibly and think about others.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The shortage of toilet rolls comes despite supermarkets limiting the amount residents can purchase.

Aldi said it was now rationing all products in a bid to ensure supplies would not be disrupted.