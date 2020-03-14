A Lichfield venue says it will refund any bookings made by organisations who decide to cancel because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The trustees of Curborough Community Association said it had no plans to shut either Curborough Community Centre or Cruck House.
Both venues are used by a number of groups from across the city.
But in a statement, the trustees said they were “supportive” of groups who felt they could no longer hold events.
“At this time we are not intending to close Curborough Community Centre of Cruck House, but recognise that user groups may wish to cancel or postpone their bookings, especially where members of those groups are elderly or vulnerable.
“We are supportive of this and will not charge for any cancelled bookings and will refund any prepaid bookings.
“Our primary concern remains the health and well-being of our users and staff and we will take the necessary measures at the appropriate time, in line with official advice, to contribute to the response to this disease.”Curborough Community Association trustees