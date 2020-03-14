A Lichfield venue says it will refund any bookings made by organisations who decide to cancel because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cruck House

The trustees of Curborough Community Association said it had no plans to shut either Curborough Community Centre or Cruck House.

Both venues are used by a number of groups from across the city.

But in a statement, the trustees said they were “supportive” of groups who felt they could no longer hold events.