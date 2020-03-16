Chasetown FC’s season is over for the foreseeable future after the Northern Premier League confirmed it was suspending all fixtures.
The Scholars were beaten by Worksop Town in their last game after the league bucked the trend of sporting cancellations at the weekend.
But the change of stance comes after the Prime Minister opted to introduce new guidance on dealing with the threat of coronavirus.
A statement said:
“The league would like to congratulate the players, officials, volunteers and fans of clubs able to stage games at the weekend and notes the excellent attendances at those fixtures.
“While the primary responsibility of the league is to the financial sustainability of its member clubs, the number of clubs reporting players or officials in self-isolation has now reached a point at which continuing to play games would severely undermine the integrity of the competition.
“The Northern Premier League is well aware that clubs and fans need clarity around whether the 2019/20 season is to be suspended temporarily or permanently, and the full implications of either eventuality.
“The league will be working with the other alliance leagues and The Football Association, to assess the various options and to agree a way forward.
“As soon as we are able to, we will share that information with member clubs and their supporters.”Northern Premier League spokesperson