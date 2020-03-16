Plans have been drawn up to replace a residential property in Burntwood with a shop and apartments.

Developers hope to demolish Corner Cottage on Cottage Lane in Chasetown to make way for the new use.

The replacement two-storey building would see a retail unit created on the ground floor with three flats above.

The development would also see access to the site moved from Cottage Lane on to Chasetown High Street.

“A total of three units will be created as a result of the mixed-use development. “This will contribute to the council’s much-needed housing needs for the district. “It is considered that this proposal would achieve an efficient use of land and the retail element of the proposal would create employment opportunities and support the overall economic development of the town.” Planning statement for Corner Cottage in Burntwood

