Restrictions have been put in place at a hospital in Lichfield in a bid to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital, adopted a number of new measures over the weekend.

They include restrictions on visitors, with maternity units now only allowing patients and birthing partners.

In a statement, the trust said:

“We have temporarily changed our visiting arrangements to help respond to coronavirus and protect our staff, visitors and patients. “Visiting will be limited to only essential visitors on all of our wards and departments. “We know that it’s important for our patients to see family and friends but please consider if your visit is essential to help prevent the spread of infection.” University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

A full list of the restrictions is on the trust’s website.