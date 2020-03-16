Lichfield City FC’s forthcoming matches are due to go ahead as planned.

A number of sporting events across the country have been cancelled.

But the Midland Football League Division One has said matches would continue as planned.

It means Lichfield’s two fixtures this week against Atherstone Town are still set to go ahead.

The two clubs will meet tonight (16th March) at Brownsfield Park in the JW Hunt Cup, before meeting each other in the league on Wednesday.

The news comes as all county cup competitions were called off by the Staffordshire Football Association.