Lichfield City FC secured a 1-0 win in what is likely to be the club’s final game for some time due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Brownsfield Park side beat Atherstone Town in the JW Hunt Cup tonight (16th March).

The two sides had been due to meet again in the Midland Football League Divsion One on Wednesday.

But while Lichfield and Atherstone were on the pitch tonight, the league released a statement saying all games would be postponed going forward.