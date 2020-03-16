Lichfield City FC secured a 1-0 win in what is likely to be the club’s final game for some time due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Brownsfield Park side beat Atherstone Town in the JW Hunt Cup tonight (16th March).
The two sides had been due to meet again in the Midland Football League Divsion One on Wednesday.
But while Lichfield and Atherstone were on the pitch tonight, the league released a statement saying all games would be postponed going forward.
“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement earlier this evening, the board of the Midland Football League have taken the decision to suspend all fixtures from midnight tonight until further notice.
“We have a duty of care to all players, staff and supporters of all of our clubs, together with match officials and volunteers.
“This together with the announcement of The Football Association left the board with no alternative.
“We shall continue to monitor the situation over the coming days and weeks and await further FA instructions regarding the rest of the season.”Midland Football League statement